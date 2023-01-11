Would this Leeds United transfer target get into their starting XI?

Leeds United are keen on Hoffenheim attacker Georginio Rutter and he is one of a few options they are looking at in forward areas. The 20-year-old has caused a stir in the Bundesliga over the past couple of seasons and has bags of potential.

The former Rennes man, who made the switch to Germany in 2020, has scored twice so far this term in 17 games after finding the net seven times in the last campaign. He is under contract with his current club until the summer of 2026 but they are facing a serious battle to keep hold of him in this January transfer window amid interest from the Whites.

Leeds will see him as someone to sharpen their threat at the top end of the pitch and as one for the future at Elland Road. Here is a look at how his potential arrival could impact on the starting XI and bench...

