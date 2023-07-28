Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Leeds United's new Championship rivals sign Brazilian international striker on one-year deal

One of Leeds United’s new Championship rivals have completed the signing of a Brazilian international striker and former £22m purchase on a one-year deal.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Jul 2023, 19:48 BST- 1 min read

Now 26 years old, former £22m Aston Villa acquisition Wesley Moraes has ended four years at Villa Park by leaving the club to sign for Stoke City on a contract until next summer.

Villa purchased Wesley from Club Brugge for a reported fee of around £22m in July 2019 and the striker made his debut for Brazil five months later when coming on as a late substitute against Argentina for what remains his sole cap for the Selecao.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The striker scored five Premier League goals in 21 appearances for Villa between October 2019 and January 2020 but suffered a severe cruciate knee ligament injury during January’s clash against Burnley. The injury ultimately kept Wesley out for 480 days and the striker was then loaned back out to Brugge following his return. Another loan spell at Brazilian side Internacional followed before a season-long loan at Levante before returning to Villa Park this summer.

ON THE MOVE: Brazil striker Wesley Moraes who has joined Leeds United's Championship rivals Stoke City. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.ON THE MOVE: Brazil striker Wesley Moraes who has joined Leeds United's Championship rivals Stoke City. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.
ON THE MOVE: Brazil striker Wesley Moraes who has joined Leeds United's Championship rivals Stoke City. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Wesley said to stokecityfc.com: “I had a very positive six months in the Premier League with Aston Villa before my injury and I now see this move to Stoke City as a great opportunity for me to show my best football in England.

“Last season, I played a lot for Levante in Spain, which was great for me to get back to 100 per cent so I am now ready to go here at Stoke City. I spoke to my representatives about the fresh project here at Stoke and we collectively decided this is the best place for me to join.”

Related topics:Stoke CitySpainAston VillaPremier League