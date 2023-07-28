Leeds United's new Championship rivals sign Brazilian international striker on one-year deal

Now 26 years old, former £22m Aston Villa acquisition Wesley Moraes has ended four years at Villa Park by leaving the club to sign for Stoke City on a contract until next summer.

Villa purchased Wesley from Club Brugge for a reported fee of around £22m in July 2019 and the striker made his debut for Brazil five months later when coming on as a late substitute against Argentina for what remains his sole cap for the Selecao.

The striker scored five Premier League goals in 21 appearances for Villa between October 2019 and January 2020 but suffered a severe cruciate knee ligament injury during January’s clash against Burnley. The injury ultimately kept Wesley out for 480 days and the striker was then loaned back out to Brugge following his return. Another loan spell at Brazilian side Internacional followed before a season-long loan at Levante before returning to Villa Park this summer.

ON THE MOVE: Brazil striker Wesley Moraes who has joined Leeds United's Championship rivals Stoke City. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Wesley said to stokecityfc.com: “I had a very positive six months in the Premier League with Aston Villa before my injury and I now see this move to Stoke City as a great opportunity for me to show my best football in England.