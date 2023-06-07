Leeds United are already planning for life back in the Championship following a season to forget.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new manager while also planning their way through what will be a chaotic summer, likely filled with plenty of exits. The new manager will have the tough task of needing to rebuild a squad at Elland Road, and establishing a squad ready to compete for promotion no less.

It’s going to be a hectic summer for Leeds, and as the drama unfolds, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Firpo exit likely

Junior Firpo could be one of the first through the door at Elland Road as the Whites look to trim their squad.

Firpo has never really convinced at Leeds, but he is still likely to be playing top tier football of some kind next season. Leeds will be hoping to bring in a decent fee for the full-back to aid their squad overhaul.

“Understand Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United this summer,” Romano wrote on Twitter. “Several European clubs are already keen on signing him. The plan is to try a new experience after relegation.”

Palmer’s Gerrard verdict

BBC pundit Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on talk Steven Gerrard could get the Leeds job.

“Both sets of supporters are not especially keen on the idea. Steven did a magnificent job at Rangers but the Scottish league is not comparable to the Premier League,” said Palmer on the BBC.