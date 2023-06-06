Leeds United news as midfielder emerges as ‘target’ and winger eyed by new club

Leeds United have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new manager ahead of next season in the Championship. The Whites have a vacancy to fill as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce is leaving after his four game stint at the end of the last campaign. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder attracting Premier League attention

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly on Nottingham Forest’s radar this summer. The Daily Mail claim Steve Cooper’s side could throw the USA international a Premier League lifeline as they look to bolster their ranks after their survival and he has emerged as a ‘target’ for the Reds. The 24-year-old has made a positive impression since moving to England last year.

Winger wanted in Germany

Luis Sinisterra is being linked with a switch to Bayer Leverkusen, as per a report from Colombian outlet El Deportivo. The Colombia international has made 22 appearances since moving to Yorkshire and has found the net seven times. His future is now up in air amid reported interest from the Bundesliga.

Robinson has say on Elland Road spell

Karl Robinson has admitted his spell with the Whites last term was an ‘impossible job’. The former MK Dons and Oxford United boss worked under Allardyce as number two and has said: “It was almost an impossible job but we all have that ego where we all think we can go in there and pull off a miracle. And that’s not naivety or stupidity, we actually did believe we could do it even though we knew it would be so difficult.”

Leeds will be up against it next season according to former player