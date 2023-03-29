Leeds United star Illan Meslier has been told he is the future of France - but must leave Elland Road to further his international ambitions.

The 23-year-old initially joined the Whites on loan from French club Lorient in August 2019 and helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side secure promotion into the Premier League before converting his temporary move into a permanent switch.

He has impressed in the Premier League, making a century of appearances in the top flight to establish himself as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in French football. Meslier has nine Under-21s caps for his country and has been tipped to break into the senior setup in the near-future - but one broadcaster believes he will only do that if he moves away from Leeds.

An article on Eurosport read: “Didier Deschamps chose to make only one small surprise, among his three goalkeepers: Brice Samba. However, seeing the Leeds goalkeeper integrated into Group A in third position would not have been incongruous. With Alban Lafont, he represents the future of the selection at just 23 years old, and he becomes one of the pillars of Leeds in the Premier League.

“Our opinion: A transfer to a big club remains a necessary step to access the France team, and it seems ripe for it.”

Leeds United transfer target hailed by Newcastle United star

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres as he continues to impress for the Championship club.

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres (centre) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

90Min have suggested the Whites are one of several Premier League sides monitoring the 24-year-old Sweden international after he scored 19 goals in 39 appearances for the Sky Blues this season. His form has earned Gyokeres a call-up to Sweden’s senior squad and he earned praise from Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after he scored and provided an assist in his side’s 5-0 demolition of Azerbaijan on Monday night.

After his fellow frontman was named as man of the match, the Magpies star said: “It was good. It is very nice to play with such a player, one who wins all his duels. He did excellently. It made it easier for me, that I could find my areas.”

