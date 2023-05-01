Luke Ayling responds to booing Leeds United fans at Bournemouth but refutes Whites suggestion

Relegation-threatened Leeds headed for Sunday’s clash on the south coast knowing victory would kick them four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone but Javi Gracia’s Whites found themselves 2-0 down after 24 minutes to a quickfire brace from Jefferson Lerma.

Patrick Bamford then pulled a goal back just after the half hour mark but the Cherries went 3-1 up through Dominic Solanke’s strike three minutes after the hour and Antoine Semenyo then bagged a fourth for the hosts in the 91st minute.

The defeat left Leeds just one point clear of the drop zone and fifth-bottom although the Whites will definitely drop another place on Monday evening when second-bottom Everton visit third-bottom Leicester City.

'NOT GOOD ENOUGH': Leeds United's Luke Ayling with Rodrigo and Willy Gnonto in the background after Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

The Whites were booed by the away contingent inside Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium ground following an 18th league defeat of a miserable campaign and Ayling admitted United’s fans were well within their right to do so considering the nature of United’s display.

Speaking to post-match media, Ayling admitted: “We came down here and we thought that we have got a chance to win the game and then we play like that. It's just not good enough. There were two sloppy goals in the first half and we don't really give ourselves a chance. The fans travel all the way down here, they spend their money and we give that kind of performance. It's just not good enough. The fans at the end there, they are booing us and they have got every right to because that's good enough."

Ayling, did, though, refute a suggestion that United’s shoulders had slumped upon going 2-0 down.

