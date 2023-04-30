Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a shock swoop on Leeds United as the Whites fight to preserve their Premier League status.

The West London club have been heavily linked with a move for Leeds keeper Illan Meslier in recent weeks - but Football Insider have suggested it is his Elland Road team-mate Wilfried Gnonto that is said to be the latest addition to Chelsea’s wanted list as their thoughts turn towards the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old Italy international has shown some signs of the form that persuaded the Whites to hand him a chance to impress in the Premier League when he joined them from Swiss club FC Zurich in September. Four goals and four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions may seem a modest return but it has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs, with the report suggesting Gnonto will depart Elland Road at the end of the season if the Whites are unsuccessful in their battle against relegation.

Chelsea are said to have registered their interest in a summer deal and suggests they will also look to ‘offload big-earning fringe players’ before focusing on ‘A-list talents under the age of 24’ such as Gnonto.

Euro giants name price for Whites target

Leeds’ planning for next season is already said to be underway - despite the Whites not knowing which league they will play in come August.