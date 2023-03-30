After a chaotic international break that has potentially seen Leeds United lose Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto this weekend, Javi Gracia’s side will now prepare to take on Arsenal as the penultimate month of the campaign kicks off.

The Whites now have 11 games to save their Premier League status as they sit only two points above the relegation zone. Given the amount of high-profile players they have signed in recent years - the likes of Gnonto, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie joining this season - they could risk losing a list of players if they are relegated.

One star who is set to quit if Leeds go down is Rodrigo. Football Insider have reported that the Spaniard will look for another club rather than competing in the Championship after enjoying his most prolific season in the English top flight.

Rodrigo, who has netted eleven goals this season, will have only 12 months remaining on his contract this summer. The 32-year-old would reportedly have to take a pay cut from his £100,000-a-week salary to renew his deal at Elland Road.

It is unclear where he could end up if he opts to leave Leeds at the end of the season, though his impressive goal tally this term will certainly help him out. However, for now he will be keen to help Gracia’s side stay up after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out for over a month.

Meanwhile, Wober has earning plenty of praise during the second half of the campaign. The Austrian has drastically improved Leeds’ defence since joining from RB Salzburg in January and could play a huge part in battling relegation over the next couple of months.

After Leeds had struggled to keep out the goals in the early stages of the season, there is belief that Wober could be exactly what the Whites have been needing and a former Leeds star has claimed he could be their new leader.

Writing in his latest column on his website, Tony Dorigo said: “Max Wober was only signed in January, but he’s looked really solid at the back and proven to be another character and leader for us out on the pitch.”