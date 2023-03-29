Leeds’ Under-21s are currently top of the table in Premier League 2 Division 2. Three matches remain – provided they do not slip into the play-offs – as the Whites approach the business end of the season.

Nottingham Forest’s youngsters and Southampton’s ‘B’ side are in hot pursuit of Leeds, also having played 17 of their 20 league games this season. An immediate return to the top flight of youth football in England is within United’s grasp but to earn it, Leeds may be required to pick up maximum points from their remaining fixtures versus Stoke City, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

The Whites’ penultimate game against ‘Boro and their final fixture of the season versus the Baggies have been given new dates and times.

Leeds Under-21s' fixtures have been moved next month (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds’ encounter with Middlesbrough at the LNER Community Stadium in York will now take place at 12pm on Sunday, April 23. Initially, this game was due to be played the following Monday and signal the end to their campaign, however their rearranged fixture against West Brom will now be played five days later at 2pm on Friday, April 28.

Due to just a three-point gap between Leeds in first and Forest in second, it is entirely possible the title – and sole automatic promotion place – will go down to the wire. Leeds are likely to field strong line-ups in their remaining fixtures, boasting a largely clean bill of health across the board, with squad depth at first-team level meaning key Under-21 players are unlikely to be asked to fill in.

Leeds Under-21s remaining fixtures:

Friday, March 31 – 7pm: vs Stoke City (a)

Sunday, April 23 – 12pm: vs Middlesbrough (h)