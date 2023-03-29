The Dutchman has struck up a close friendship with Leeds’ bargain £3.8 million signing since Gnonto’s arrival last summer and believes the Italian will be nominated for football’s premier individual award in future.

At only 19 years old, Gnonto is already a regular for Roberto Mancini’s Italian national team and has forced his way into the senior setup at Elland Road after initially being restricted to the Under-21s. He has picked up three assists and four goals this season despite his young years and is regarded highly by the club’s supporters for his endeavour, work-rate and ability to change games with individual contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Voetbal International, Dutch Under-21 forward Summerville said: “He's a young player, you can see he's full of talent.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United celebrate after Raphael Varane of Manchester United concedes an own goal, the second goal for Leeds United, during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"[It's quite impressive at] a very young age he does what he does. I think that he's a very good asset for the team, and I think that he's even still young enough that he can be a Ballon D'or winner.”

Gnonto’s scissor-kick finish inside 30 seconds against Cardiff City in an FA Cup Third Round replay is a particular highlight of his and Leeds’ season so far, as well as his early goal at Old Trafford last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad