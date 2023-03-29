Leeds United youngster makes huge Ballon d'Or claim about Whites teammate Willy Gnonto
Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville believes Willy Gnonto will be in the running for the Ballon d’Or award in future
The Dutchman has struck up a close friendship with Leeds’ bargain £3.8 million signing since Gnonto’s arrival last summer and believes the Italian will be nominated for football’s premier individual award in future.
At only 19 years old, Gnonto is already a regular for Roberto Mancini’s Italian national team and has forced his way into the senior setup at Elland Road after initially being restricted to the Under-21s. He has picked up three assists and four goals this season despite his young years and is regarded highly by the club’s supporters for his endeavour, work-rate and ability to change games with individual contributions.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Dutch Under-21 forward Summerville said: “He's a young player, you can see he's full of talent.”
"[It's quite impressive at] a very young age he does what he does. I think that he's a very good asset for the team, and I think that he's even still young enough that he can be a Ballon D'or winner.”
Gnonto’s scissor-kick finish inside 30 seconds against Cardiff City in an FA Cup Third Round replay is a particular highlight of his and Leeds’ season so far, as well as his early goal at Old Trafford last month.
The player has recently returned to Thorp Arch after completing his international duties with Italy where he picked up an ankle sprain, according to Mancini. Leeds do not expect Gnonto to be out for an extended period of time, although he is doubtful, along with Austrian defender Max Wober, for this weekend’s fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates’ Stadium.