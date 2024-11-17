Leeds United star injury update after big blow on international duty

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 17th Nov 2024, 12:35 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 12:46 GMT
A key Leeds figure has issued an injury update after a big blow on international duty.

Leeds United star Joe Rodon has allayed any injury fears, declaring himself “okay” after a big blow on international duty with Wales.

Whites centre back Rodon was handed his latest start for the Dragons in Saturday evening’s Nations League clash in Turkey in which the defender looked in big trouble after clashing heads with teammate Mark Harris.

The two players collided at force as both challenged to win a header on the edge of the Wales box towards the end of the first half. Both players stayed grounded and needed several minutes of treatment before eventually rising to their feet.

Harris was then taken off at the interval but Rodon continued with heavy bandaging and went on to play the full duration of the match that ended in a goalless draw. The Whites star even picked up the man of the match award and then declared himself fine to post match media.

"To be fair, I think I am used to them in the Championship to be honest," Rodon told Sgorio, asked how the head was as he sported a big cut.

"It's every other week. It is what it is, a bit of a mix up but we are both okay and that's the main thing."

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
