Leeds United star injury update after big blow on international duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A key Leeds figure has issued an injury update after a big blow on international duty.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United star Joe Rodon has allayed any injury fears, declaring himself “okay” after a big blow on international duty with Wales.

Whites centre back Rodon was handed his latest start for the Dragons in Saturday evening’s Nations League clash in Turkey in which the defender looked in big trouble after clashing heads with teammate Mark Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two players collided at force as both challenged to win a header on the edge of the Wales box towards the end of the first half. Both players stayed grounded and needed several minutes of treatment before eventually rising to their feet.

Harris was then taken off at the interval but Rodon continued with heavy bandaging and went on to play the full duration of the match that ended in a goalless draw. The Whites star even picked up the man of the match award and then declared himself fine to post match media.

"To be fair, I think I am used to them in the Championship to be honest," Rodon told Sgorio, asked how the head was as he sported a big cut.

"It's every other week. It is what it is, a bit of a mix up but we are both okay and that's the main thing."