Leeds United star given accolade after impressive international performance
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United ‘rock’ Joe Rodon picked up the man of the match award for his excellent battling display as Wales left Turkiye with a goalless draw.
Whites pair Rodon and Karl Darlow were both handed starts in Saturday evening’s Nations League clash for which fellow Leeds teammate Dan James was brought on for the second half.
Centre-back Rodon’s evening looked like it might end early towards the end of the first half as he clashed heads with teammate Mark Harris as both looked to win a header on the edge of the Wales box.
Both men needed several minutes of treatment and Harris was taken off at the interval and replaced by James. But Rodon eventually continued with heavy bandaging and completed a fine shift in defence as Wales held firm amid plenty of Turkiye pressure.
Rodon then took the EE player of the match award, Wales saluting the star on social media platform X as “a rock at the back”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.