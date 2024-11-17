Leeds United star given accolade after impressive international performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds star has received an accolade for his international display.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United ‘rock’ Joe Rodon picked up the man of the match award for his excellent battling display as Wales left Turkiye with a goalless draw.

Whites pair Rodon and Karl Darlow were both handed starts in Saturday evening’s Nations League clash for which fellow Leeds teammate Dan James was brought on for the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-back Rodon’s evening looked like it might end early towards the end of the first half as he clashed heads with teammate Mark Harris as both looked to win a header on the edge of the Wales box.

Both men needed several minutes of treatment and Harris was taken off at the interval and replaced by James. But Rodon eventually continued with heavy bandaging and completed a fine shift in defence as Wales held firm amid plenty of Turkiye pressure.

Rodon then took the EE player of the match award, Wales saluting the star on social media platform X as “a rock at the back”.