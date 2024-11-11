Leeds United signed off for the November international break with victory against QPR - but what did the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 2-0 triumph against the Rs at Elland Road.

MIKE GILL

After the disappointment of midweek, Leeds found themselves back in the old routine as they did what was expected of them against lowly Rangers.

The gulf in class between the two sides was clear as United clung on to an early lead but didn’t double it until the dying seconds.

In the first half, Brenden Aaranson hit the crossbar, Ao Tanaka and Sam Byram came close, and Manor Solomon had an effort ruled out for offside.

Sandwiched in the middle of all this was a chaotic sequence in the Hoops penalty area.

First, Solomon miskicked, then Mateo Joseph was blocked before Jayden Bogle scored a scruffy, but well-judged goal, which dropped in off the crossbar.

Jimmy Dunn headed over for QPR in a rare foray, but it was mostly Leeds.

QPR came very close to causing problems late in the game when Ao Tanaka and Pascal Struijk both made errors of judgement.

These actions caused a nervous ripple around the ground when the game should have been dead and buried.

Justice was finally done in the 95th minute when Joel Piroe latched onto a pass from Isaac Schmidt, the Dutchman pirouetted through the Rangers defence to seal the win.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds produced the goods to get the three points against lowly QPR, but not quite the performance the fans had wished for after the midweek defeat to Millwall.

As is usually the case at Elland Road, Leeds were on top from the start but failed to turn it into goals.

When the opening goal came it was certainly a ‘scruffy’ one.

The ball bounced around the QPR area before falling to Jayden Bogle who mishit his shot but it ended up in the net.

Leeds once again failed to extend their lead and it gave QPR a little hope.

Substitute Joel Piroe hit one over the bar before the visitors had a chance to level matters but it was put well over the bar.

A lovely move deep into injury time saw the ball end up with Piroe inside the penalty area and he superbly finished to give Leeds all three points.

The United number seven is making a habit of coming on and scoring late goals. No Piroe no party!

It’s been a hectic week with wins over Plymouth Argyle and QPR as well as a defeat at Millwall, but six points from nine is still a pretty decent return. Leeds are now only two points behind the leaders.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle – one goal and his best game since signing.

NEIL GREWER

Comfortable yet not convincing, sums up this performance from the Whites.

Whilst Leeds never looked in danger of conceding, we all know mistakes happen and it was frustrating to have to wait for Joel Piroe to pounce in second-half injury time for the result to be assured.

Leeds should have had the game won in the first half.

Before Jayden Bogle struck after 19 minutes from inside the six-yard box, chances had been squandered, and they continued to be following the goal.

So, within the week Leeds have scored five goals, but should have had double that tally, so, to be two points behind the league leaders is not a bad position to be in.

Player performance-wise, Ao Tanaka was below his recent standards and Mateo Joseph struggled to have much impact.

Brenden Aaronson showed great energy, but as is often the case, held onto the ball for too long and was crowded out and dispossessed.

Sam Bryam was heavily involved, but is limited in his ability or willingness to cross using his weaker left foot.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell. He was constantly trying to drive the team forward with his accurate, incisive passing.

ANDY RHODES

Much like last weekend, this was a game which Leeds dominated and should have won much more convincingly.

The Whites are overdue a much more emphatic win but a 2-0 triumph at home to QPR saw Daniel Farke’s side bounce back from a lacklustre midweek performance at Millwall.

With 21 shots but only two goals, Leeds would benefit from improving their efficiency in front of goal but, when the points keep coming, there won’t be too many complaints.

Joel Piroe is also continuing to find the back of the net.

Every good side needs their talisman and while there are a few contenders this season, no-one has stood out as yet at Leeds.

If Leeds keep racking up the points like this then they’ll be fine this season.

They are continuing to push Sunderland and are keeping up with Sheffield United and Burnley.

It appears once again that there are four sides in the hunt for two automatic promotion places.

If that’s the case, Leeds must make sure they’re the ones that set the pace.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle.

DAVID WATKINS

Once again I thought it would be easier than that!

I suppose knowing how QPR frustrated both Sunderland and Burnley recently I should have guessed they’d be another tough nut to crack but we got there in the end.

Overall, it was another dominant performance, with Leeds in a different class to their limited opposition, but our failure to capitalise on that dominance with clear-cut chances and then putting them away, still haunts us in too many games.

The timing of the first goal, a Jayden Bogle scoop into the roof of the net after a bit of a pinball moment in the QPR box, was perfect and in other games we’ve quickly built on such early goals; maybe QPR are more resolute than other teams.

We certainly tried and by half-time we’d bossed the possession to the tune of 70 per cent and amassed 10 shots but the openings we created were at best, half-chances.

The second half was similar but of course the longer the game went on without a killer second goal the more the nerves, on and off the pitch, began to jangle.

It was not until we were almost across the finishing line that we finally put it to bed with another Joel Piroe masterclass in goal-poaching.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell.