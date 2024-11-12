Leeds United's eye-watering promotion odds as bookies predict new final Championship table and play-offs with big Sheffield United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough twists

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 12th Nov 2024, 16:58 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 17:20 BST
Leeds United have signed off November’s internationals sitting outside of the Championship’s automatic promotion places – and the bookies’ have Daniel Farke’s Whites at eye-watering odds to go up.

Leeds moved back into the division’s second automatic promotion place with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR but then dropped back down to third after Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory in Sunday’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds find themselves on 29 points, two less than both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland who are top of the pile on goal difference. Farke’s Whites are just two points ahead of fourth-placed Burnley who themselves have a two-point cushion back to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Watford. Middlesbrough are a further point back in seventh, one point ahead of eighth-placed Millwall.

The international break has allowed the chance for the Championship betting market to settle, for which Leeds have been favourites ever since betting opened. With 15 games gone and Leeds only third, Farke’s side are now an eye-watering price to go up. Here, based on the odds solely for promotion – not the title – we run through the bookies’ new predicted final table with relegation odds used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 8-15.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-15. Photo: Lewis Storey

Relegation odds: 4-6.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-6. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 11-10.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 13-8.

4. 21st: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Richard Sellers

Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-1. Photo: Dan Mullan

