Leeds moved back into the division’s second automatic promotion place with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR but then dropped back down to third after Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory in Sunday’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds find themselves on 29 points, two less than both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland who are top of the pile on goal difference. Farke’s Whites are just two points ahead of fourth-placed Burnley who themselves have a two-point cushion back to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Watford. Middlesbrough are a further point back in seventh, one point ahead of eighth-placed Millwall.