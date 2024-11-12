Leeds moved back into the division’s second automatic promotion place with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR but then dropped back down to third after Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory in Sunday’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.
After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds find themselves on 29 points, two less than both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland who are top of the pile on goal difference. Farke’s Whites are just two points ahead of fourth-placed Burnley who themselves have a two-point cushion back to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Watford. Middlesbrough are a further point back in seventh, one point ahead of eighth-placed Millwall.
The international break has allowed the chance for the Championship betting market to settle, for which Leeds have been favourites ever since betting opened. With 15 games gone and Leeds only third, Farke’s side are now an eye-watering price to go up. Here, based on the odds solely for promotion – not the title – we run through the bookies’ new predicted final table with relegation odds used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.
