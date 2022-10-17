Leeds United star praised as pundit dubs Arsenal controversy ‘embarrassing’
A look at the latest Leeds United headlines as the Whites pick up the pieces from their defeat to Arsenal.
Leeds United suffered a narrow defeat to leaders Arsenal over the weekend. The Whites had chances to draw level after Bukayo Saka’s opener, including a spot-kick, but they were made to pay for their missed opportunities. Jesse Marsch’s men are now slipping down the table and towards the bottom three, but they do still have a game in hand to play.
Fortunately, the Whites now have two games they will feel they can harvest points from, taking on Leicester City and Fulham before a tricky clash with Liverpool. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest headlines surrounding Elland Road.
Aaronson praise
Leeds star Brenden Aaronson has been praised despite the Whites’ recent struggles.
“Aaronson has been excellent this season but results have been poor – Leeds haven’t won since the Chelsea game,” former Leeds star Paul Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “In the Palace game, I thought it was a poor performance all round, in all honesty. It was a lacklustre, disjointed performance.” Aaronson joined Leeds in the summer, and his creativity and energy has been a breath of fresh air for Marsch and his men.”
‘Comical’ controversy
BBC pundit Nigel Reo-Coker was not impressed by the tangle at the end of the clash between Leeds and Arsenal. Leeds thought they had won a penalty, with Gabriel Magalhaes getting sent off, but the decisions were reversed after review.
“Send them off both. It’s comical at best,” said Reo-Coker on BBC Radio Football Daily “The worst thing about it is that it looks worse when you slow it down. Gabriel is just looking at Bamford, and waiting to initiate the contact. Then Gabriel falls down. It’s not natural. He sticks his legs out, and knows exactly what he is doing. Bamford kind of jumps on to him. So comical, it’s just embarrassing.”