Fortunately, the Whites now have two games they will feel they can harvest points from, taking on Leicester City and Fulham before a tricky clash with Liverpool. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Aaronson praise

Leeds star Brenden Aaronson has been praised despite the Whites’ recent struggles.

“Aaronson has been excellent this season but results have been poor – Leeds haven’t won since the Chelsea game,” former Leeds star Paul Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “In the Palace game, I thought it was a poor performance all round, in all honesty. It was a lacklustre, disjointed performance.” Aaronson joined Leeds in the summer, and his creativity and energy has been a breath of fresh air for Marsch and his men.”

‘Comical’ controversy

BBC pundit Nigel Reo-Coker was not impressed by the tangle at the end of the clash between Leeds and Arsenal. Leeds thought they had won a penalty, with Gabriel Magalhaes getting sent off, but the decisions were reversed after review.

