Leeds United are still searching for their first Premier League win since beating Chelsea 3-1 in late August, following defeat to league leaders Arsenal at the weekend.

Jesse Marsch’s side went down 1-0 at home to the Gunners with Bukayo Saka’s 35th minute goal the decider and the Yorkshire club will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Leicester City in their next top flight fixture. Meanwhile, there is still plenty going on away from the action on the pitch as the January transfer window edges closer and closer. Here are some of the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has ruled out any chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo but insists his second stint at Manchester United has been successful (90min)

Everton sent scouts to Wigan Athletic last week as they kept an eye on Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz who has been linked with several Premier League and European clubs for some time (Football League World via Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will not think about trying to sign Manchester City forward Erling Haaland until 2024 at the earliest and the ‘chapter is closed’ on a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe (Marca)

Leonardo Bonucci is unhappy at Juventus and has asked to be sold in January with Tottenham Hotspur linked to the Italian centre back (Football Italia)

AC Milan could move to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek when the January transfer window opens (Calciomercato)

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk wants to sign a new deal at Elland Road and is hopeful of earning his first senior international cap in the future after committing to The Netherlands over Belgium (Votebalzone)

Arsenal are likely to be on alert in January in case any opportunities emerge in midfield and out wide that could strengthen their title challenge (CaughtOffside/Fabrizio Romano)