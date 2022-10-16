Bukayo Saka reveals surprise at Leeds United decision but hails Whites and impact of display

England international star Saka bagged the only goal of the game as Mikel Arteta's league leaders left Elland Road with a 1-0 victory despite a plethora of chances for the Whites. Patrick Bamford sent a second-half penalty wide but Leeds were then initially awarded a second spot kick in the 92nd minute after Gunners defender Gabriel kicked out at Bamford for which he was shown a straight red card.

Referee Chris Kavanagh, though, was then instructed to check his monitor for an initial foul by Bamford and the man in the middle returned to overturn both the spot kick and red card for Gabriel who was instead booked. Saka admitted the drama made his heartbeat soar as three points suddenly hung in the balance but the 21-year-old felt the right decision had been reached and was surprised by Kavanagh’s initial call.

"Not a penalty," said Saka to Sky Sports. "I didn't expect it to be a red card, I didn't expect it to be a penalty. My heart is still racing but I’m just really happy to get the three points. It was a really tough game and Leeds did really well, especially in the second half. They put a lot of pressure on us so it makes it extra nice for us to leave here with all three points. Credit to Leeds because they were really good, especially in the second half."