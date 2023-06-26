The big ongoing news at Leeds United continues to be around the appointment of a new head coach to replace Sam Allardyce in the Elland Road hotseat.

With supporters hoping for an announcement this week then the club’s full attention can turn to the summer transfer window and shaping the first team squad for the 2023/24 EFL Championship season. So far, the bulk of the transfer news surrounding the Whites has been around players leaving and the latest reports suggest that Fulham will make a loan approach for one current Leeds’ star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing another United star but they could face competition from Everton and West Ham for the player’s signature. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, June 26:

Fulham make loan approach for Leeds United forward

Per a report from The Daily Mail, Fulham have made an approach to sign Brenden Aaronson on loan from Leeds United. It is claimed that Cottagers boss Marco Silva wants the USA international to play in a number ten role for Fulham next season and is keen to land a bargain signing.

It is understood that the 22-year-old, who moved to Elland Road last summer from Red Bull Salzburg for £24.7million, has a relegation clause that allows him to leave on loan. However, the report also claims that Fulham have so far failed to meet the full conditions of the loan and are also weighing up a bid for Fred at Manchester United as an option in their midfield.

Crystal Palace ‘eye’ Leeds United star as Zaha replacement

According to The Mirror, Crystal Palace will make a move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto if they lose Wilfried Zaha this summer. The former Manchester United man is set to become a free agent next month and ‘has so far not made any commitment to staying at Selhurst Park as he weighs up his options.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad