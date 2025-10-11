Leeds United star happy to move on from 'comical' moment

A Leeds United defender has opened up on his reaction to a difficult moment in the early weeks of his time with the Whites.

Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson has quickly established himself as a regular feature in Daniel Farke’s side since joining the Whites from Ligue 1 club Lille during the summer transfer window.

The 17-times capped Sweden international completed a reported in a £10 million move during the first week of July and showed plenty of promise during Leeds’ pre-season schedule before being handed a competitive debut as the Whites marked their return to the Premier League with a 1-0 home win against Everton.

Gudmundsson retained his starting place for the heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal and the hard-fought home draw with Newcastle United - but suffered a deeply disappointing moment in his fourth Premier League appearance as Farke’s men slipped to an agonisingly late defeat at Fulham.

The two sides looked set the share the points as they failed to break the deadlock as second-half injury-time approached. However, that all changed with 94 minutes on the clock as Gudmundsson diverted a corner-kick from the right-hand side beyond Whites goalkeeper Karl Darlow to hand all three points to the Cottagers and leave Leeds to emerge empty-handed from their trip to West London.

To their credit, Gudmundsson and his team-mates bounced back from the defeat in fine style as they claimed a 3-1 win at Wolves just seven days later - and the Swedish defender has given an insight into his mindset throughout a difficult week.

He told Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet: “Of course it hurt there and then. But it was a new day the next day and a new match the weekend after where we did a very good performance, I think. It was very nice, a relief. I don’t think I’ve ever scored in the offensive box like that, actually. It was a bit comical.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Gabriel Gudmundsson’s own goal at Fulham?

PRAISE: For Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above, from ex-Arsenal star Alan Smith. | Getty Images

The Whites boss said: "He doesn't need any words. He needs an arm round his shoulder and no words. It's difficult to explain. He was concentrated on blocking the player, lost control of his body and was surprised by the ball. He was excellent today, there with an excellent performance. He was so crucial for our game, a top performance. That he's there with the spotlight is unlucky for him. He was the most disappointed guy in the dressing room. He doesn't need any criticism."

