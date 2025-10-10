Leeds United are now seven games in to their Premier League return and Artificial Intelligence has had a go at predicting where the Whites will finish come the end of the campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the October international break with a 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur which saw Leeds drop to 15th place but still four points above the drop zone.

Leeds are back in the country’s top flight at a time when the last promoted teams have all gone straight back down, Farke’s Whites along with Sunderland and Burnley looking to buck the recent trend.

But does the whole new world of Artificial Intelligence think that Leeds will stay up? We asked ChatGPT for their idea of what the final Premier League table would look and why.

This , in reverse order, is what we got with a very big Whites call.

1st: Liverpool Points: 73. AI says: Liverpool are projected to retain the title — the model sees them as the likeliest champions. They have continuity, recent success, and have invested to maintain momentum.

2nd: Arsenal Points: 72. AI says: Arsenal come second. They've been runners-up multiple seasons in a row, and this time many expect their squad (especially a new signing like Viktor Gyökeres) to push them closer to the top.

3rd: Manchester City Points: 70. AI says: Manchester City are third in the forecast. They'll bounce back from a less dominant season, but not quite overtake the newfound cohesion at Liverpool and Arsenal.

4th: Chelsea Points: 64. AI says: Chelsea edge into fourth. The models give them an outside chance to win the league, but more realistically see them securing a Champions League spot rather than a title.

5th: Aston Villa Points: 61. AI says: Aston Villa are projected to finish fifth: a strong performance, likely pushing for Europe, but just missing the Champions League.