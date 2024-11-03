A Leeds star has made a goals declaration with a personal admission.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites star Dan James has cast his verdict on Leeds United’s 3-0 victory against Championship visitors Plymouth Argyle with a goals declaration and personal admission.

United’s Wales international ace James was a doubt for Saturday’s contest after fresh hamstring problems but the winger took his place in the XI and ultimately broke the game’s deadlock in brilliant style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 30 minutes on the clock, James was fed the ball by Willy Gnonto on the edge of the box from a cleared corner and took one touch before arrowing an unstoppable effort into the top left corner.

Speaking post match to LUTV, James quipped at a personal bombshell, revealing that his strike was “close to a toe poke” after a heavy first touch. The winger also declared that his dominant side should have scored more than the three goals via strikes from himself, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson.

James, though, praised his team for ultimately overcoming Plymouth’s failed tactics of trying to keep Leeds out by having half of their team in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first half it was basically a back six and it was just about staying patient,” said James. “It was obviously frustrating.

"Every time the ball went out of play they were slowing it down and you can get frustrated as a player.

“But it was just about when we did have the ball we had to make the most of it and I thought we played around the block very well, created a lot of chances and I thought we could have scored a lot more."

Reflecting on his majestic strike - and dropping his toe poke bombshell - James explained: "I had a corner before and there was always that space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Willy played it and it nearly ended up in a counter attack for them.

"But the next time he played it, it was on the ground, maybe my touch wasn't so great so I couldn't get a proper strike. I didn't quite toe poke it but it was at the end of my stride! It definitely wasn't a toe poke, But it was close to a toe poke!”