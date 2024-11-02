Leeds United team news is in for Saturday afternoon’s clash against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road.

Three Leeds United stars return for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle but a pair drop out after fresh setbacks.

Boss Daniel Farke revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Patrick Bamford (adductor), Dan James (hamstring) and Joe Gelhardt (hip) were all fresh injury doubts and that late checks would be taken on all three.

James had started last weekend’s goalless draw at Bristol City for which Bamford was brought on as a second-half substitute and Gelhardt stayed on the bench.

Bamford - who is now ill - and Gelhardt are now both missing but James makes a quick return from his injury to keep his place in the XI to form part of a triple Whites boost as Junior Firpo and Max Wober also return - the latter back on the bench.

Left back Firpo missed last weekend’s clash at Bristol City as he served a one-match ban for amassing five yellow cards. Firpo was replaced by Sam Byram at Ashton Gate but Firpo returns for this afternoon’s visit of the Pilgrims.

But Farke is now without Jayden Bogle who himself now serves a one-match ban for also picking up five yellow cards and his place is effectively taken by Byram who will swap flanks as Firpo replaces Bogle for the only change to the team.

Farke also confirmed at Thursday’s press conference that Austrian international defender Max Wober had returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury but that he was not in serious contention to start after the length of his lay off.

Wober now returns to make the bench which also featured young midfielder Sam Chambers. Largie Ramazani, Ilia Gruev and club captain Ethan Ampadu were already confirmed to be out injured.

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has a stack of players injured plus Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi unavailable and Rooney has made six changes to the team that started last weekend's 3-3 draw at home to Preston North End.

Julio Pleguezuelo, Matty Sorinola and 19-year-old Caleb Roberts all make their first starts of the season whilst Jordan Houghton, Nathanael Ogbeta and Ryan Hardie also all come into the XI.

Ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw again starts for Rooney's side.

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, James; Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Debayo, Guilavogui, Crew, Solomon, Chambers, Joseph.

Plymouth Argyle: Grimshaw; Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Ogbeta, Mumba; Houghton, Forshaw; Sorinola, Roberts, Palsson; Hardie. Subs: Marosi, Al Hajj, Wright, Bundu, Finn, Gray, Obafemi, Issaka, Whittaker.

Referee: David Webb.