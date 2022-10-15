Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they take on Arsenal.

The Whites have enjoyed a solid start to the season so far, but they could do with a win or two to haul themselves back towards the middle of the table. This weekend, they face a tough test, taking on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have won all but one of their league games so far.

The Gunners are in superb form, and they are the team to beat currently, looking like they might just put together a title race. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the Whites.

Take a look below.

Struijk contract claim

Leeds United star Pascal Struijk says he would be open to extending his contract at Elland Road.

“At least for now I’m really enjoying myself at Leeds and it would be nice if they were willing to extend my contract. I feel good here and I focus on Leeds,” he told Voetbalzone. “To clear my head, I have to get out of that ‘soccer bubble’ every now and then.

“Leeds itself is a nice city. If you’ve just come here, it’s different if you’re used to Rotterdam or Amsterdam, because it’s an industrial city, but the longer you stay there, the more you love the city and people,” the defender explained.

“In the summer, I played golf a lot. We now have a group of guys who have qualities… Rasmus Kristensen, Illan [Meslier] and me. We are looking for a fourth player, but now we also play with our fitness coach Pierre [Barrieu]. It’s really competitive, but we have to make sure we don’t get injured. If we were to get injured, they would really go crazy at the club. We try to keep it somewhat calm.”

Brereton-Diaz company

Leeds continue to be linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The Blackburn star could become available for free next summer, and Rovers could sell him on a cut-price deal in January instead.