Gunners duo Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are both out for the longer term for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners for whom star left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt. Smith Rowe has not featured since coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United at the start of September, after which the young England international midfield star underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

Arsenal are hoping attacking ace Smith Rowe will return to training in December whilst Egyptian international holding midfielder Elneny is expected to be out until the early part of next year after suffering a hamstring strain in the 2-1 win at home to Fulham at the end of August.

Zinchenko, meanwhile, played 73 minutes of Arsenal’s 3-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this month but the left back has not featured since and the Ukraine international has been experiencing a calf issue. Zinchenko was again absent as the Gunners took on Norwegian hosts Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday evening for which star striker Gabriel Jesus was rested.

INJURIES: For Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, above, who has two important players definitely out for Sunday's trip to Leeds United and at least another one doubtful. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Summer signing Jesus has been in superb form but suffered a blow to the head in the closing stages of Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool in which the striker was involved in several physical challenges.

Jesus was instructed to stay at home as Arsenal headed out for Norway and rested ahead of the visit to Elland Road but the Brazilian is expected to return against the Whites.

Four players have already been ruled out for Leeds. Adam Forshaw has had successful surgery on a hernia problem but is still facing number of weeks out whilst Leo Hjelde is expected to be sidelined for the next week or so as he recovers from an appendectomy despite being back out on the training pitch.