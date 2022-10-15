Summer signing Jesus missed Thursday night’s Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt having suffered a blow to the head in the closing stages of Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool in which the striker was involved in several physical challenges. Jesus was instructed to stay at home as Arsenal headed out for Norway and rested ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

“We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home,” explained Arteta in midweek. It had been expected that Jesus would return for Sunday’s clash against Leeds but Arteta has now revealed that there is an element of doubt about the Brazilian’s involvement.

“I don’t know," said Arteta at his pre-match press conference, asked whether he expected Jesus to be in contention and as quoted by www.arsenalfc.com “Obviously he has some discomfort after the game against Liverpool and that’s why we decided not to bring him in [to Norway]. So let's see how he is tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.”