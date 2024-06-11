Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of 10 players on new scholarship terms at the club’s academy.

Several youngsters have put pen to paper on two-year scholarship forms at Thorp Arch as the club continues its commitment to providing opportunities for young talent.

Louie Dudley, William Firth, Joshua Hamilton, George Kenyon, Freddie Lane, Luke Matykiewicz, Jack Morris, Oliver Pickles, Jacob Render and Elton Simo will be expected to feature for the club’s Under-18 squad next season.

The young Whites made history in 2023/24 reaching the FA Youth Cup Final for the first time since 1998, where they were beaten by Manchester City.

A statement released by Leeds on Tuesday, June 11 added: “Whilst continuing their footballing journeys with the Whites, scholars will also have the opportunity to undertake a variety of educational programmes, as well as studying for a BTEC Diploma to help their development away from the pitch.