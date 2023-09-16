Leeds United star ‘had to stay’ amid transfer links as summer ‘target’ signs new deal at EFL rivals
Daniel Farke’s side face Millwall away from home in their latest EFL Championship fixture tomorrow.
The international break is over and Leeds United are back in EFL Championship action this weekend as they head to The Den to face Millwall tomorrow (Sunday).
The Whites are looking for just their second league win of the new season while their hosts sit just one point ahead of them in the table at this early stage. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of fall out happening from the summer transfer window which has been closed for almost three weeks.
A Leeds player is said to be ‘glad’ he didn’t leave Elland Road in the summer while a player who was thought to be a target for the Yorkshire club has signed a new deal with their Championship rivals. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Saturday, September 16:
Leeds United star would have felt ‘guilty’ leaving relegated side
Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier was tipped for a big summer move away from Elland Road in the summer with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked. However, the Frenchman ended up remaining with the Championship outfit and has recently opened up about his summer.
He told the official Leeds United podcast: “It was difficult to leave when the club is going down, because I feel guilty inside. I played most of the games and the results weren’t good. It was not good for me to leave with the club in the second division. To go and play somewhere and see Leeds in the middle of the second division and think, ‘oh no’. For me, I had to stay and give my best to get Leeds in the top two places.”
Leeds United summer ‘target’ signs new deal with Championship rivals
Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has signed a new contract with the Canaries, keeping him at Carrow Road until summer 2026. The Scotland international was linked with a move to Leeds in the summer transfer window.