Leeds man gives 'shout out' to car transporter on Stanningley Bypass that strapped toy fire engine to loader
A Leeds man has shared a photo of a toy fire engine strapped to the back of a car transporter to “make a few people smile”.
Mike Bellhouse, of New Farnley, said he was in the passenger’s seat of his son’s van on the way to Rawdon yesterday afternoon (Friday) when he noticed the unique sight while on the Stanningley Bypass.
Mr Bellhouse said: “It took us by surprise. We spotted while on the roundabout and then I got my camera out and we caught it up. I took a snap, thinking that it would make a few people smile.
"It’s not something you expect to see.”
Mr Bellhouse took to Facebook to share the image, adding: “It’s got quite a few comments and laughs. One guy said he saw a kid’s pushbike stuck on the back of one before.”
Mr Bellhouse said he didn’t know what company the truck belonged but wanted to find out to give the driver a “shout out”.