A Leeds man has shared a photo of a toy fire engine strapped to the back of a car transporter to “make a few people smile”.

Mike Bellhouse, of New Farnley, said he was in the passenger’s seat of his son’s van on the way to Rawdon yesterday afternoon (Friday) when he noticed the unique sight while on the Stanningley Bypass.

Mr Bellhouse said: “It took us by surprise. We spotted while on the roundabout and then I got my camera out and we caught it up. I took a snap, thinking that it would make a few people smile.

"It’s not something you expect to see.”

Mike Bellhouse took shared the picture, saying he hopes to 'make people smile'. Photo: Mike Bellhouse

Mr Bellhouse took to Facebook to share the image, adding: “It’s got quite a few comments and laughs. One guy said he saw a kid’s pushbike stuck on the back of one before.”