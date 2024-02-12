Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star earns stunning 9.3 rating as he makes Championship Team of the Week alongside Southampton & Sheffield Wednesday men - gallery

Several Leeds United players caught the eye in Saturday's 3-0 win over Championship rivals Rotherham United.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT

Leeds United were in fine form once again this weekend as they boosted their hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League with a comfortable win against Rotherham United.

Daniel Farke's men were strong favourites to claim another three points against a Millers side that were sat at the bottom of the Championship table prior to their visit to Elland Road. The game proved true to form as Patrick Bamford fired the Whites in front with just ten minutes on the clock and set the tone for a comfortable afternoon for his side.

Crysencio Summerville came to the fore in the second-half as the in-form forward doubled the lead seven minutes after the restart before adding a third from the penalty spot on the hour to end any doubt over the win and keep Leeds in touch with the automatic promotion spots. There were a number of Whites stars that caught the eye of the stats experts as they landed a place in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Week.

WhoScored rating: 8.1

1. GK: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 8.1

WhoScored rating: 7.6

2. RB: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

WhoScored rating: 7.6

WhoScored rating: 7.6

3. CB: Rob Dickie (Bristol City)

WhoScored rating: 7.6

WhoScored rating: 7.6

4. CB: Jordan Storey (Preston North End)

WhoScored rating: 7.6

WhoScored rating: 8.7

5. LB: Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 8.7

WhoScored rating: 8.6

6. RW: Ike Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 8.6

