Leeds United were in fine form once again this weekend as they boosted their hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League with a comfortable win against Rotherham United.

Daniel Farke's men were strong favourites to claim another three points against a Millers side that were sat at the bottom of the Championship table prior to their visit to Elland Road. The game proved true to form as Patrick Bamford fired the Whites in front with just ten minutes on the clock and set the tone for a comfortable afternoon for his side.

Crysencio Summerville came to the fore in the second-half as the in-form forward doubled the lead seven minutes after the restart before adding a third from the penalty spot on the hour to end any doubt over the win and keep Leeds in touch with the automatic promotion spots. There were a number of Whites stars that caught the eye of the stats experts as they landed a place in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Week.