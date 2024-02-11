Leeds United's push for Premier League promotion continues, and if they get over the line at the end of the season, their stunning home record will have played a huge part in the achievement. Thanks to their latest win against Rotherham on Saturday, the Whites have equalled their 1973/74 record of 18 games unbeaten on home soil.

Leeds' latest three points keeps them within touching distance of automatically qualifying for promotion at the end of the season. Their main threat is Southampton, who joined them in the drop from the Premier League last year and are fighting tooth and nail to return.

Leicester City are enjoying a comfortable lead at the top of the Championship table and it's no surprise that these three relegated powerhouses have welcomed fans in their droves to support their promotion push.