Leeds United impressive average attendances compared to Sunderland, Leicester, Southampton & others

Where the average crowd figures from Elland Road rank compared to the rest of the Championship so far.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT

Leeds United's push for Premier League promotion continues, and if they get over the line at the end of the season, their stunning home record will have played a huge part in the achievement. Thanks to their latest win against Rotherham on Saturday, the Whites have equalled their 1973/74 record of 18 games unbeaten on home soil.

Leeds' latest three points keeps them within touching distance of automatically qualifying for promotion at the end of the season. Their main threat is Southampton, who joined them in the drop from the Premier League last year and are fighting tooth and nail to return.

Leicester City are enjoying a comfortable lead at the top of the Championship table and it's no surprise that these three relegated powerhouses have welcomed fans in their droves to support their promotion push.

But who is leading the way with the biggest home crowds so far in this heated season? FootballWP has gathered the latest average numbers from the Championship and ranked them in order — take a look below at where the Leeds faithful are compared to the rest of the league.

Average attendance: 10,727

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,727

Average attendance: 15,249

2. 23rd — Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,249

Average attendance: 16,261

3. 22nd — Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,261

Average attendance: 16,325

4. 21st — Millwall

Average attendance: 16,325

Average attendance: 16,335

5. 20th — Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,335

Average attendance: 16,531

6. 19th — Preston North End

Average attendance: 16,531

