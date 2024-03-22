Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United and their rivals are now on international break, preparing for the most crucial part of their season - the run-in. The Whites are currently top of the Championship table, although they are just goal difference above Leicester City having played a game more.

More importantly, Leeds are just a point above Ipswich Town in third, and an intense battle awaits all four teams who are racing for a top two finish. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Wales boss Rob Page has praised Daniel James and Ethan Ampadu after the nation's playoff win over Finland. The Dragons advanced to Tuesday's playoff final with Poland at home with the win, with Leeds man James scoring.

"The biggest selection headache I had tonight was at the top of the pitch. I knew that pace would hurt them," said Page. "People like DJ (Daniel James) coming off the bench, playing really well at club level and scoring goals. When you have players at club level playing well, they can add value and change the game for us.

"Ethan (Ampadu) on his 50th cap, I thought he was immense. Brennan was a constant threat. Brooksy with his finish. We knew exactly what we were going to get with Harry (Wilson) and Brooksy in the pockets."

Gnonto on Joseph

Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto has been praising youngster Mateo Joseph, who made his big breakthrough during the FA Cup clash with Chelsea recently after waiting patiently for an opportunity.

