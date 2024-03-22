Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' stand-in skipper Ampadu won his 50th cap on the night, helping Wales to within 90 minutes of a place at this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

The 23-year-old was dubbed 'immense' by Page, while James' game-changing ability was heralded after coming off the bench to score Wales' fourth and final goal of the evening.

“The biggest selection headache I had tonight was at the top of the pitch. I knew that pace would hurt them," Page said.

“People like DJ [Daniel James] coming off the bench, playing really well at club level and scoring goals. When you have players at club level playing well, they can add value and change the game for us.

“Ethan [Ampadu] on his 50th cap, I thought he was immense."

Wales face Poland in the decider next Tuesday knowing only a victory will deliver a spot at the final tournament. Page is confident his side can get the job done having suggested Wales could have put 'five or six' past Finland.

“We don’t care who comes to see us. We will go toe-to-toe and have a go.

“I am really satisfied. It was uncomfortable in moments of the game, but against good teams it does not always go your own way.