Leeds United are now on an extended break as part of the improvised Premier League schedule this winter.

The FIFA World Cup now takes centre stage for just over a month, and Jesse Marsch will be working with his players - with the exception of the World Cup trio - on the training ground in a bid to iron out some of the defensive issues they are battling. Leeds have won two of their last three Premier League games, but they have conceded eight goals in those three games.

As the World Cup takes hold, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Forshaw interest

Adam Forshaw will have no shortage of offers should he be placed on the market this winter.

According to Football Insider, ‘multiple’ Championship clubs are interested in securing a deal. Forshaw is now 31 years of age, but he should be a solid option for a Championship side at the top end of the division.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, and Leeds have an option to extend his deal.

Parisi condition

Leeds have been linked with a move for Empoli star Fabiano Parisi recently, and they may have a chance of pulling off a deal for the full-back.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Serie A club may be willing to listen to offers for Parisi, but there is a condition any buying club must agree to. It’s claimed Empoli want Parisi back on loan until the end of the season, to avoid being left short.