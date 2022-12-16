Leeds United news: Midfielder ‘closing’ in on MLS move, update on target pair emerges

Leeds United make their return to Premier League action later this month. The Whites’ first game back after the World Cup break is a clash against 2nd position Manchester City at home.

That clash takes place on 28th December. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest headlines coming out of the club....

Summer target eyed by giants

PSV winger Cody Gakpo, who was wanted by Leeds in the last summer transfer window, has reportedly emerged on the radar of Real Madrid now. That’s according to a report by the Daily Mirror, who claim the La Liga giants are providing ‘competition’ to Premier League pair Manchester United and Newcastle United in the chase for his signature. He has recently been away in Qatar with the Holland squad.

Transfer worry

The Whites are apparently ‘concerned’ that Chelsea could hijack their pursuit of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, as per the Evening Standard. The attacker has slipped down the pecking order at his current club and is now believed to have been offered to Graham Potter’s side ahead of January. He made the move to Spain from Hertha Berlin back in 2021.

Midfielder update

DC United are ‘closing’ in on a deal to sign Mateusz Klich from Leeds, as detailed on the official MLS Soccer Website. The Poland international moved to Yorkshire back in 2017 and has since made 192 appearances in all competitions. However, his game time has dried up this term under Jesse Marsch and a new chapter in America beckons.