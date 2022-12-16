The full Leeds United squad that is available v Real Sociedad

Leeds United are in friendly action this evening at home to Real Sociedad. The Whites will be looking to test themselves against La Liga opponents as they look to get back up to speed.

Jesse Marsch’s side have had a break from the Premier League over the past few weeks as the World Cup has taken centre stage in Qatar. Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams were both in action at the tournament with USA and helped their country reach the Round of 16.

However, defender Rasmus Kristensen couldn’t get out of the group with Denmark. Leeds’ next league fixture is on 28th December at home to Manchester City and they need to be ready for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here is a look at their full list of players who are available to play against Real Sociedad....

Goalkeepers: Joel Robles, Dani van den Heuvel

Defenders: Cody Drameh, Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Leo Hjelde, Junior Firpo

Midfielders: Adam Forshaw, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison

Attackers: Rodrigo, Joe Gelhardt, Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph, Wilfried Gnonto

Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier, Kristoffer Klaesson, Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas are all sidelined whilst Mateusz Klich has been linked with a move to DC United. However, the World Cup trio of Aaronson, Adams and Kristensen should be available.

