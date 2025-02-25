Leeds United provided yet more proof of just how serious their title credentials are with second half fightback that brought three points at Sheffield United.

The Whites were out of sorts and rattled in the early stages, going behind to an Illan Meslier own goal but having steadied themselves they ground the Blades down and wrestled full control of the game. Junior Firpo's powerful header made it 1-1 and then goals from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe broke Bramall Lane hearts in the 89th and 90th minutes.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day: Daniel Farke. Leeds were already clawing their way back into the game and wearing the hosts down when Farke made the decision to send on Joe Rothwell, but the midfielder helped change it completely. For the second game in succession Rothwell's introduction was key. Starting Ilia Gruev didn't look like the best decision but even if he was forced to watch from the gantry, Farke proved he can make big in-game calls that give Leeds a better chance of a result.

Good day: Jayden Bogle. The pantomime villain was booed from pillar to post and once again had the last laugh. He was instrumental in driving Leeds forward and continued his rich vein of form. Cupping his ears in the goal celebrations late on and getting to do the wave with the away end must have been the sweetest moments.

Good day: Ao Tanaka. The Japan international has many admirable traits but his composure was what stood out at Bramall Lane. There was no panic whatsoever as a chance to win the game presented itself and his header was the deft action of a man fully in control of his faculties in the midst of chaos.

Good day: Joel Piroe. Five goals in five games have taken him past last season's tally to 15 for the campaign. It wasn't a great performance for 90 minutes, as has been the case on a number of occasions, but when he can do what he did in the 90th minute then he shows exactly why Farke wants him in the team and on the pitch for as long as possible. It was probably his goal of the season, too.

Good day: Illan Meslier. The early stages were not good and, after the wnl goal and some flapping at high balls his head might have gone. When he passed the ball straight out of play that's what seemed to have happened. But he rallied. He made some stops. There were no more errors and he stood up to the pressure the Blades put on him. There's no doubt he was targetted in this game and he came through it on the winning side. It could have gone the other way but he and his defence didn't let it.

Bad day: Ilia Gruev. The Bulgarian made one vital defensive intervention, heading off the goal-line, but beyond that he was pretty poor. On the ball he looked nervous, giving it away and giving Blades early momentum. Off the ball he struggled to react and read the home midfield and their intentions.

Bad day: Brenden Aaronson. One of those games when he struggled to make any discernible impact beyond running around. He has coped admirably with the physicality of the Championship at times this season but that wsa not the case at Bramall Lane. The American's body language as he was substituted said it all about how he felt about his performance. Fortunately, when an attacker in this Leeds team has a bad game there are plenty of others who can step up and provide the magic.

Bad day: Harry Clarke. The right-back didn't know if he was coming or going as Manor Solomon went inside and outside. Solomon was Leeds' bright spark in the first half and Clarke couldn't stop him, much to the delight of Leeds fans who recall the ex-Ipswich defender's post-promotion jibe at the Whites. To compound things, Clarke had to go off with an injury at the break.

Off-camera moments

Manor Solomon arriving with the squad, quashing one injury doubt but even though Ethan Ampadu also got off the coach eagle-eyed supporters noticed he had no washbag. That was the first portent that the injury rumours were true.

Leeds coach Christopher John applauding Aaronson as the American curled a lovely finish beyond Rory Mahady in the warm-up. Edmund Riemer then clapped Bogle's even better effort.

Tanaka rattling the crossbar from distance and then absolutely starching a shot into the top corner from fully 30 yards. When the warm up was done he was back at it, smashing the crossbar again.

Bogle and Rhian Brewster having a playful shove at one another as the Leeds man went off at the end of the warm-up.

Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten coming out of the dugout to give Illan Meslier a thumbs up after a torrid start to the game.

Bogle laughing as a Blades fan refused to give the ball back for a Leeds throw in and then hurled it down at the ground furiously before pointing angrily at the ex-Bramall Lane man.

A confrontation suddenly exploding behind the Leeds bench in the wake of the third goal as the club's security staff rushed in to wrestle a home fan to the ground in the technical area. The finger-pointing and anger from the home fans did not subside for minutes afterwards, while stewards flocked to the scene.

Joe Rodon taking his shirt to the away end to give to a fan in the disabled section after Bogle did the wave with the away section on his old stomping ground.

Chris Wilder comparing Firpo's header to the centre-forward play of Bob Latchford in his post-game press conference. He prefaced that with a line about being reluctant to name old-school forwards in case people didn't know who they were, before quipping that BBC Leeds legend Adam Pope would remember.

Wilder had earlier waited in the tunnel so he could shake the hands of each Leeds United staff member and congratulate them on the win.