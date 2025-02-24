Blades boss Chris Wilder gave a very honest verdict after seeing his side lose to Leeds United again.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said Leeds United's 'Premier League players' found big moments to decide a tight game at Bramall Lane.

The Blades hit the front on 14 minutes through an Illan Meslier own goal and were the better side for much of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a goal from Junior Firpo levelled things midway through the second half before 89th and 90th minute goals took the three points back to West Yorkshire.

Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe joined Firpo on the scoresheet as Leeds moved five points clear of Sheffield United at the top of the Championship.

Wilder was disappointed with the manner in which Leeds scored their goals to level and pull ahead.

"It was a tight game," said Wilder. "Congratulations to Dan and Leeds United, they're a top side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to produce a top performance and fell just a bit short. We started really well, wanted to make it difficult for them and we did. Deservedly got ourselves in front.

“We lost a bit of control towards the back end of the first half. They're top for a reason and have some really good players and we said at half-time we might have to suffer a bit here. We lost a bit of control, they're chucking people forward.

"The equaliser is a disappointing one, maybe we should stop the cross and do better with Firpo but to find a left-back in the middle of the goal and score like he did showed what they had to do to get back into the game.

“I think everyone would have shaken hands on a 1-1 draw on 89 minutes. To concede the second from a set-piece is particularly disappointing as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder said the top-flight quality Leeds possess in their side made the difference in the end, so he won't be too hard on his men.

"I'm not going to beat them up," he said. "For the neutral it was a good game to watch. I'm not neutral, Dan's not neutral. He'll have been disappointed with their first half, I was delighted with our approach to the game. If they show humility that we showed they'll recognise that was a pretty tough game for them. We fell a little bit short.

"We kept the majority of them quiet for a long time but Dan James found that pass, Firpo found that finish. Struijk, Premier League player, Dan James and Firpo, Premier League players, found those big moments. We just got pushed back by good players and they find those big moments.

“The wide players are Premier League players, Firpo is a Premier League player, Struijk is a Premier League player. Quite a lot of them have played in there and want to get back in there. That's the quality we're up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got an overload on the right, a cross put into the box and you've got a left-back in the middle of the goal scoring a header like Joe Jordan or whatever. That's the quality they have. We just needed to be better."

Just as Daniel Farke insisted Leeds cannot afford to ease up in the race for promotion, Wilder highlighted how much of the season remains to be played.

He said: "Long way to go still. When Dan talked about 12, 13 games to go and I talked about it, completely respectful to the Sunderland and Burnley manager as well, there's a lot of football to be played.

“Tonight was always going to be about putting yourself into a better position and they've put themselves in a better position than we have. They've taken the opportunity, you have to give them credit for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The data before the game, I was talking to Jack Lester, we were 3/1 at home which is unheard of. The bookies set that up because of what Leeds do to everyone else. Swat them away. They didn't swat us away tonight.

“You have to take it on the chin and be humble. I'm not going to beat the players up. Now the challenge is to overcome disappointment. Plenty of football to be played, plenty of points to be won and we have to dust ourselves down and go again."