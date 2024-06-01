Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are approaching the first anniversary of their takeover at Elland Road and just two days after Wembley play-off final heartache, chairman Paraag Marathe has laid out the club’s position on a range of topics.

Opening statement Marathe: “Just like many of our Leeds supporters, I am still hurting. Obviously it has been a really difficult, emotional season. I really was hoping for promootion for the fans, for the community, for our players, for everybody. I kind of had a hard time getting out of bed on Monday morning. Fortunately my wife was with me and it was really helpful to have her by my side. But, you know, fortunately for us, as human beings we're allowed to have multiple emotions and while I was really hurting, I'm also really excited about the path forward and the opportunity that we have in front of us, with truly a full off-season, to be able to continue to implement our plan. I hosted a small get together there with some of our Leeds senior staff and some of our investors on Saturday night and on the flight over I had a I had a little epiphany that I shared with everybody. I was thinking to myself and reflecting on 23 years in the sports business and for a moment asking myself why I do this to myself, because sometimes it feels like torture. And what I realised it's really the drug, the drug of sports. And in a particular case, in an almost highlighted case, it's the drug of being a Leeds United supporter and what I mean is 98 per cent of the time, all of us whether players, fans, supporters, you in the media, executives, ownership, 98 per cent of the time we live in agony. We live in the woulda, coulda, shoulda world and just wondering what could have been if only this happened, and we live in that place 98 per cent of the time. And we do that because we chase the high of the two per cent of the time that we get to be in pure joy, where you know you won a championship or you arrived exactly where you wanted to arrive. And we do that, we do everything that we do just to have that per cent per cent of joy. And when we're in those moments, I realised we all need to try to appreciate those as much as we can and be as present as we can in those moments. And if you think about it, we had that last week. We had that after such a tremendous win against Norwich. And that week, we brought a whole community together. We helped rekindle long lost relationships. A friend of mine, who I won't mention, his father's 93 years old and had never been to a match at Elland Road and came to a match. They're Leeds United supporters and they got to go to the match and they sort of rekindled their bond over a match at Elland road. We brought a community together, we bought families together, we brought all of us together and that's something special and while what happened at Wembley was a disappointment for everybody I think it's important that we all maybe try to extend that two per cent as long as we can. My goal and our goal is to continue that and we'll chase that two per cent. I'm confident that this year we'll be able to get over the hump and keep that a little bit longer.” Can you put the speculation on Daniel Farke to bed and give clarity on his position? Marathe: “Daniel has been fantastic. I'm excited about working with him again this season. We set out to do this, we had a long-term plan, a long-term commitment, not just me to him but him to me. And you know we have a lot of work to do and we have to see our plan through. He has been tremendous with a steady hand, the right temperament. If you think about the circumstances that he first came in, I can't remember exactly how many days we had between his official hiring and the first day of training, but it wasn't many and you saw that how our start to the season was with just so many ins and outs and different difficult, challenging player situations. And I thought he did a tremendous job. And so I'm excited about getting back at it with him as my partner and with our leadership team. I just think I really feel confident about the season particularly because we have at least a four or five week head start on what we had last year.” What’s the financial position of the club and will key players have to be sold? Marathe: “Well let me lead with this, we are well capitalised from an investment standpoint, we have the funds that we need to do what we need to do. The reality of being in the Championship is that P&S plays a role. We obviously also inherited a challenging situation, which you guys have all seen, so there naturally need to be some trade-offs. But also we have a really good team and it's not just out , it's ins as well. And so looking at scouting possibilities for us and players that we can bring in, but we will have to make some trade-offs because of P&S. But we have the investment commitment that we need to do what we need to do.” Will Archie Gray be a Leeds United player when the transfer window closes? Marathe: It's a little too early for me to answer specific questions. It's still, what is it 36 hours or whatever since the final, so it's just I can't talk on specific players right now. But like I said earlier, if I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been. And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say. Obviously Archie is a tremendous player, as are all of the players who put in so much effort for us, but you know, every season brings change and so I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens.” What happens with loanees like Wober, Aaronson, Llorente, Harrison etc? Marathe: “Yeah, so we'll see. We have to sit down as a leadership team with Daniel to figure out which ones and how we manage all of that. It's still, again, it's a little bit early. I will say that fortunately, we don't have as many of those situations as we had last year, and also we aren't in a race against time, as we were last year at this point. I think we still were 12 days away from even finalising the transaction to take over the club, let alone starting our interview process for a manager so, you know, we have a lot more time to think about it. The chemistry of the squad is also very important, right. Which players fit us, what we're trying to be and what we want to look like versus which don't. And so that will be taken into account as well as some of the P&S complications that we have.” When will the West Stand development and the ground expansion in general begin? Marathe: “We have already earmarked a certain amount of investment to make some improvements at Elland Road, things that I know supporters have been asking for. And while it might be, you know, not the whole new shiny toy, we are doing different things like improving the bathrooms and improving different concourses and lounges and things like that. We've already earmarked investment that we're going to use for that. And then the bigger greater development. We're still very much on the timeline and on the path to doing that. It's been reported that nothing is going to happen until we get to the Premier League. That's a little bit of a miss at least for this season. What I mean is, all of the make-ready work that we have to do for shovels in the ground, it really didn't matter this season if we're in the championship or the Premier League, there's still work to be done that we're doing anyway. And I don't want to say work, I mean a significant investment, as well to line up the rights that you need to do to work with the city council to get all the approvals, to do all of the drawings, all of those things before you put a shovel in the ground that whether we were in the Premier League or the Championship we will be doing anyway. And so that money is earmarked, committed. And we are continuing down that path. If you're asking me this question a year from now, it might be a little bit more complicated because at that point I'd be ready with a shovel. But everything right now is greenlit as it would have been in either case.” August was costly, how much must your house be in order so you’re ready to go again this August? Marathe: “That's probably the most exciting thing about this season is we played I mean, what do you guys think, the first month of the season with one hand tied behind our back, because of some of the player ins and outs ,some players hadn't come in yet. Some players we had some contractual issues with and so we really started our season with a hand tied behind our back. Despite that we finished with 90 points. I mean, to the question about Daniel, to me earlier, a season with 90 points is tremendous. When was the last time that team had at least that many points and hadn't been promoted? You guys know it's 20-plus years, since that's happened and so to do what we did, despite the way the first month of the season happened, I'm excited about this season that we can come out, being fully competitive from the first match of the season, through 46. I'm really excited to see what we can do. I'm excited about the fact that we have a full off-season. Like I said an extra five weeks to start planning our player and squad strategy. It just gives us a head start relative to ourselves and what we had before and it's why I have the same concurrent feelings of feeling hurt and sad but also excited about the future.” How much of a difficulty will loan clauses be this summer? Marathe: “It was difficult last year, having to deal with this, whether it's the loan clauses or the exits. It's maybe not as difficult anymore because now I've had a year to come to terms with it. You know, there are things certain we inherited that we will deal with in the best way that we can, and the folks that have those perennial loan clauses and we'll see how it transpires. It's not just we're sitting back as the passive club just hoping a player doesn't reactivate or doesn't engage on his loan clause. We have some strength as well and we're looking at the chemistry of our squad. And it's not just about the talents on the pitch, but it's also about the chemistry of the squad and the mentality of the squad. And we want players down to a man who want to fight with us until the end, from the beginning to the end. And so that's really important. I know it's important to Daniel, it's important to me, and sometimes you might sacrifice on other things to make sure you have the right mentality in the squad.” Is there a concern or disappointment over the value of the loanees given how their seasons have gone?