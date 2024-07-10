Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United once again has full control and ownership of its Elland Road stadium for the first time in 20 years.

The Whites have confirmed that owners 49ers Enterprises transferred control of the stadium in late March and CEO Angus Kinnear says it shows that the owners view the stadium as ‘inextricably bound’ to the club.

A club statement said: “We are delighted to announce Elland Road Limited is now wholly owned by Leeds United Football Club Limited. Elland Road Stadium has been the club’s home since 1919, but was sold in 2004 during a period of financial difficulty. In 2017, Elland Road was purchased by Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd, an Aser Group company, which at the time was the parent company of Leeds United Football Club Limited. Ownership of the stadium was then transferred, following the formation of a new company, to Elland Road Limited in December 2020. In July 2023, 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group LLC assumed full control of Leeds United Football Club Limited and Elland Road Limited. On 27th March 2024, the ownership of Elland Road Limited was transferred to Leeds United Football Club Limited. This transaction ensures Elland Road Stadium is now back in full control of the club, for the first time since 2004.”

Kinnear added: “Whilst this may seem like only a subtle change in corporate structure, I know that our supporters will understand its broader significance in signalling our ownership’s intent that Leeds United and Elland Road should always be inextricably bound.”

Elland Road is also an Asset of Community Value (AoCV), which was formally approved and listed by Leeds City Council, following an application by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust last summer. The listing means that if the stadium and its land are to come up for sale then the local community would be given a chance to bid. Elland Road was listed in 2017 but the AoCV status elapses after five years. The council’s ratification came after revelations that Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani had considered using the stadium as collateral in order to obtain a loan with which to purchase Sampdoria. At that stage 49ers Enterprises were also part-owners of the ground and were said to be unaware of Radrizzani’s proposal until it was put to them by The Athletic. The proposal went no further and Radrizzani then completed the sale of the club and the stadium to 49ers Enterprises.