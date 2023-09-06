Leeds United promotion hope given major Daniel Farke boost after September international break
Farke’s title-winning Norwich City side were beaten three times in their opening five matches of the 2018/19 season, but still managed to lift the title at the end of the campaign.
The Canaries’ start that particular year saw them record just one win prior to the first international break, a scenario Farke’s current Leeds squad find themselves in, although having played a game fewer.
Leeds’ current record is one win, three draws and one defeat after five matches, with the team sitting 15th in the Championship standings, however supporters can take solace from the reaction of Farke’s Canaries five seasons ago, as well as the collective strength within the Whites’ squad following the transfer deadline.
Norwich returned to Championship action with four consecutive wins in September 2018 and would only be beaten three more times across the entire season, including just one occasion after the turn of the year.
That season, Norwich went on separate six-game and eight-game winning streaks, whilst finishing 2018/19 on a 14-match unbeaten run, lifting the second tier title, not dropping out of the automatic promotion spots from late January onwards.
Leeds’ transfer business has seen the club bring in nine new faces this summer, many of whom arrived late in the window, meaning their acclimation to the club, Farke’s style and their teammates will take additional time. This suggests the team are understandably yet to hit full speed.
Additionally, the squad at Farke’s disposal throughout August has predominantly featured players aged 24-or-under with the likes of Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper out injured and unavailable for selection. As the team gain greater experience in the second tier, there is every chance they will learn how to turn draws into victories, which has been a particular issue for Leeds during the first month of the season.
How Leeds return after September’s international break will likely determine their trajectory for the rest of the campaign. Underlying metrics also indicate United have been one of the stronger teams in the division, albeit not the best, but noticeably better than their league standing suggests.
If Farke is able to corral his new-look squad into a regularly winning outfit, Leeds will surge up the standings just as his Canaries side of 2018/19 managed, en route to the Premier League.