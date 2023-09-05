Leeds United teenager Charlie Crew was promoted to Wales’ senior international training this week following his call-up to the Under-21 squad.

17-year-old Crew earned his second Wales Under-21 call earlier this month, having impressed during the summer’s Under-17 European Championships, whilst also featuring prominently for Leeds’ Under-21 side in August.

While Wales international boss Rob Page awaited the full complement of his squad to arrive for training prior to this month’s fixtures, youngster Crew – signed last summer from Cardiff City – was promoted to the senior group in order to train with the likes of Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey.

The deep-lying midfielder signed his first professional contract with Leeds this summer after turning 17 and captaining Wales’ Under-17s to their first appearance at a European Championships.

Crew has also started each of Leeds Under-21s’ Premier League 2 fixtures this season, playing a part in three victories over Manchester United, Brighton and Stoke City as the Whites have made a fast start to the new-look, 26-team division under Michael Skubala.

The Leeds youngster is set to return to the Under-21 setup for this month’s friendly versus Liechtenstein on September 8 and second UEFA U21 Euro qualifier against Lithuania on September 12.