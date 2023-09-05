Leeds United youngster promoted to senior international training after fast start at Thorp Arch
17-year-old Crew earned his second Wales Under-21 call earlier this month, having impressed during the summer’s Under-17 European Championships, whilst also featuring prominently for Leeds’ Under-21 side in August.
While Wales international boss Rob Page awaited the full complement of his squad to arrive for training prior to this month’s fixtures, youngster Crew – signed last summer from Cardiff City – was promoted to the senior group in order to train with the likes of Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey.
The deep-lying midfielder signed his first professional contract with Leeds this summer after turning 17 and captaining Wales’ Under-17s to their first appearance at a European Championships.
Crew has also started each of Leeds Under-21s’ Premier League 2 fixtures this season, playing a part in three victories over Manchester United, Brighton and Stoke City as the Whites have made a fast start to the new-look, 26-team division under Michael Skubala.
The Leeds youngster is set to return to the Under-21 setup for this month’s friendly versus Liechtenstein on September 8 and second UEFA U21 Euro qualifier against Lithuania on September 12.
Wales’ senior group, which features Whites duo Rodon and Ampadu but not the injured Daniel James, face South Korea (Sept 7) and Latvia (Sept 11) over the next week.