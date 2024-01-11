Leeds United snubbed by TV bosses as FA Cup fourth round selections made

Leeds United will take on Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road in the FA Cup fourth round

Leeds United's FA Cup fourth round clash has been overlooked by broadcasters, who have made their picks for the next round of the competition. The Whites will take on Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road in the fourth round after seeing off the challenge of Peterborough United last weekend.

However, the game will not be shown live in the UK, with both BBC and ITV looking elsewhere for their selections. It means Leeds will not receive the broadcast fee of £110,000, which will be given to the 12 teams competing in the six games selected.

The mouth-watering tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will get the fourth round weekend up and running later this month. That one will be played on Friday, January 26, with ITV broadcasting it live to the nation.

Ipswich Town's game against non-league Maidstone United will be shown by BBC on Saturday January 27, while Fulham v Newcastle United has been picked by ITV.

Sunday will see West Bromwich Albion take on either Brentford or local rivals Wolves on ITV 1 and that will be followed by Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers. A clash between Newport County or Eastleigh and Manchester United will round off the weekend.

Leeds' tie with the Pilgrims is yet to be formally scheduled, but it seems likely to be played on either the Saturday or the Sunday, despite a number of third round ties being played on a Friday night. Leeds' progression means their Championship meeting with Norwich City has been postponed to a later date.

The Whites will be keen to avoid the tie going to a February replay with the club already due to travel to Plymouth, Bristol City and Swansea City that month.

Here are details of the six FA Cup fourth round games selected to be broadcast:

FRIDAY 26 JANUARY 2024

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City at 8pm - ITV

SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United at 12.30pm - BBC

Fulham v Newcastle United at 7pm - ITV

SUNDAY 28 JANUARY 2024

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers at 11.45am - ITV

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers at 2.30pm - ITV