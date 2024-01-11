Premier League trio eye January swoop for star man from Leeds United's key promotion rivals
A star man from Leeds United's key promotion rivals is a wanted man.
Three Premier League teams are reportedly eyeing a January swoop for a star man from one of Leeds United's key promotion rivals.
Scotland international striker Che Adams has netted three goals in his last six league games to take his seasonal tally to six and a trio of top-flight clubs are reportedly interested in a January move for him.
Sky Sports are reporting that Wolves and two other Premier League sides are interested in the 27-year-old forward whose current contract expires in the summer.
Adams has helped Southampton to an 18-game unbeaten league run which has lifted the Saints into third place and four points above fourth-placed Leeds as both teams chase top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town.