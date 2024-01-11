Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Premier League teams are reportedly eyeing a January swoop for a star man from one of Leeds United's key promotion rivals.

Scotland international striker Che Adams has netted three goals in his last six league games to take his seasonal tally to six and a trio of top-flight clubs are reportedly interested in a January move for him.

Sky Sports are reporting that Wolves and two other Premier League sides are interested in the 27-year-old forward whose current contract expires in the summer.