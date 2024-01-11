Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the possibility of players leaving Burnley this month, for the time being anyway. The Burnley boss was asked about Leeds United's reported interest in full-back Connor Roberts during his pre-match press conference this week.

However, with Burnley approaching what can only be described as a Premier League relegation six-pointer against Luton Town on Friday night, the Belgian refused to provide clarity on the situation.

Leeds have been strongly linked to the Welshman this week after parting ways with full-backs Luke Ayling and Djed Spence during the first few days of the January transfer window. Reinforcements are needed at Elland Road, then, and if reports are to be believed, the club see Roberts, a Wales international, as a potential option moving forward.

The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Clarets this season, but he has fallen out of favour over the last few months and since his last start in October he has seen a combined total of just 37 minutes. Game time has been an issue for the right-back, then, and that's certainly something Leeds could offer should they make an approach.

Kompany, though, wasn't entertaining talk of any January exits when speaking to the press this week, with his focus being entirely on the Hatters.

“It’s in the spirit of the importance of the game, it’s the last thing," he said, as per the Burnley Express, when asked about Leeds' reported interest in the Welshman, who has been with the Lancashire outfit since leaving Swansea City in August 2021.

“I mean, we have a nine-day break and our next game is on January 31, so we’ll have plenty of time to do all these discussions, certainly internally.