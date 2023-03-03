The FA have rubbed salt in Leeds United’s wounds following the Whites’ recent Premier League defeat to Everton.

During the weekend before last, Leeds suffered a narrow defeat to relegation rivals Everton, slipping into the relegation zone as a result. It was a painful defeat for Leeds in their bid to secure survival.

The fallout from the Everton loss has continued, because Leeds have been handed a hefty fine on the back of a tangle between the two sets of players during the Goodison Park meeting. During the 42nd minute of the game, a scuffle broke out, with Everton’s Dwight McNeil ending up in the advertising hoardings after being bundled over.

McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucouré were booked for the Toffes, while Westom McKennie and Tyler Adams were both booked for Leeds. The FA charged both clubs with failure to control their players, and fines have subsequently been handed out.