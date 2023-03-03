Leeds United hit with £35k FA fine after ‘mass confrontation’ but Everton set to pay more
Leeds United have been slapped with an FA fine after accepting two charges in relation to an incident during the recent defeat to Everton.
The FA have rubbed salt in Leeds United’s wounds following the Whites’ recent Premier League defeat to Everton.
During the weekend before last, Leeds suffered a narrow defeat to relegation rivals Everton, slipping into the relegation zone as a result. It was a painful defeat for Leeds in their bid to secure survival.
The fallout from the Everton loss has continued, because Leeds have been handed a hefty fine on the back of a tangle between the two sets of players during the Goodison Park meeting. During the 42nd minute of the game, a scuffle broke out, with Everton’s Dwight McNeil ending up in the advertising hoardings after being bundled over.
McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucouré were booked for the Toffes, while Westom McKennie and Tyler Adams were both booked for Leeds. The FA charged both clubs with failure to control their players, and fines have subsequently been handed out.
Leeds have been fined £35,000, while Everton received a larger fine of £55,000. The FA statement read: “Everton and Leeds United have been fined £55,000 and £35,000 respectively following a mass confrontation between their players in the 42nd minute of the Premier League game on Saturday, February 18 2023. Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, and also admitted they failed to ensure their players did not behave in a way that is improper and provocative.”