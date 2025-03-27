Simon Grayson had spells at Leeds United, Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and others before his managerial career took an unusual turn.

Simon Grayson won League One promotion as manager of Leeds United but is going for top-flight honours this year - over 4,000 miles away in Nepal.

Grayson was appointed as head coach of Lalitpur City back in February, just two months after the club were crowned champions of the 2024 Nepal Super League, with work beginning early ahead of the competition’s third edition. His first game is on Saturday, at home to Kathmandu Rayzrs.

The former Leeds academy graduate hung up his boots in 2006 before embarking on a successful, if not particularly wild, managerial career. His first job was at Blackpool before a December 2008 return to Elland Road saw him win promotion from League One back to the Championship 18 months later.

Spells at Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland, Bradford City, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town followed before Grayson’s career took a more unusual turn. He spent a year-and-a-half in charge of Bengaluru in the Indian Super League and after reported talks over taking charge of the Indian national team, took another left-field move to Nepal earlier this year.

"The scariest thing they've mentioned is going to Everest base camp, which is a two-hour helicopter ride away," former Leeds boss Grayson told BBC Sport ahead of his side's opening-weekend derby against Kathmandu Rayzrs. "I'm not one for seeking thrills or anything like that. I travelled in a cable car to meet the owners of my new club in a hotel in the mountains. I wasn't looking forward to getting in a cable car and I didn't particularly enjoy it.”

It’s not a path many English former players have followed and for a long time, Grayson looked set to play out his managerial career throughout the EFL. The Ripon-born coach was, and still is, fondly remembered for his time at Leeds where he took over from Gary McAllister.

Leeds United success not mirrored elsewhere

He guided Leeds to the League One play-offs in his first six months in charge, ultimately falling to a 2-1 semi-final defeat against Millwall. But the former Thorp Arch academy prospect got the job done in his first full campaign as head coach, a memorable 2009/10 season in which the League One title was won and rivals Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

Similar success was not enjoyed at the likes of Sunderland or Bradford City and Grayson’s last job in England saw him sacked by League One Fleetwood Town in November 2021. And that’s where things took a turn for the unusual. An 18-month spell in India ended in December 2023 and after just over a year out, he opted for Nepal.

"Darren [Gough, former cricket player] had been there to do some commentary and said Kathmandu, where I'm based, is a great place,” Grayson added. “Hopefully I will come out of the experience a better person and a better coach. I don't want to look back in years to come and have regrets about why I didn't try something. I'm here for a life experience."

