Leeds United have confirmed a season ticket price hike as the renewal process begins for those eligible.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters who have not yet met the 80 per cent attendance threshold will have to wait until they reach it to renew their tickets but for those who have attended or transferred their ticket for 18 or more league home games this season the renewal process begins on Thursday at 10.30am. The YEP understands the delay in starting the process this year was related to the attendance threshold.

Elland Road chiefs have told fans that their attempt to 'gradually' equalise pricing so that supporters seated in the same Elland Road sections pay the same price is to continue and the cost of season tickets is to go up. According to a club statement the percentage of the price rises will depend on the pricing tier but supporters holding a season ticket for the longest tenure will still pay the lowest prices for 2025/26. The new pricing structure will have just two tiers and will not be dependent on which division Leeds find themselves in next season. Leeds insist that the new prices continue to represent 'excellent value.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: "Leeds United are pleased to confirm existing General Admission Season Ticket Holders are able to renew online for the 2025/26 campaign, now. As always, we would like to thank you for your continued support and commitment through the ups and the downs. The renewal window will begin on Thursday 27th March 2025 and will end on Thursday 1st May 2025, online only at tickets.leedsunited.com.

"As communicated to supporters in last season’s renewal announcement, in order to be fairer to all fans and following supporter feedback, the club began the process of equalising pricing gradually over the course of several Season Ticket renewal periods, with the medium-term objective that all supporters seated in the same sections at Elland Road will pay the same price.

"There will be an increase in the cost of Season Tickets (based on 2024/25 prices), the percentage of which depends on the pricing tier, however for 2025/26 supporters who have held a Season Ticket for the longest tenure will still pay the cheapest price for a Season Ticket.

"Our pricing structure previously consisted of three pricing tiers, but there will be just two pricing tiers for the 2025/26 campaign as a result of levelling out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Season Ticket Prices will not be dependent upon the club’s divisional status, they will remain the same whichever league we are in for the 2025/26 campaign. Prices will start at £21.52 per game for adults based on 23 home matches, or £26.05 based on 19 home matches and £7.39 for Under-16s based on 23 home matches, or £8.95 based on 19 home matches.

"Leeds United Season Tickets still represent excellent value and are significantly cheaper than buying a ticket on a match-by-match basis. Supporters can spread the payment of a Season Ticket across a six or 10-month instalment plan through our ticketing finance provider, V12 Finance."

Leeds have also confirmed the imminent expiry of the United for 20 Years scheme, which was extended by a year due to the season lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those season ticket holders will need to apply online and pay for their 2025/26 ticket but will be classed as renewals so their price tier will depend on their season ticket tenure and 'personal circumstances' during the term of the scheme.

The club's move towards age-related pricing for disabled season ticket holders will continue until adults eventually pay the full adult price.