A Leeds United XI took in a pre-season friendly on home soil as the first team played their second behind-closed-doors game in Germany.

Patrick Bamford started as Jonny Howson made an appearance but with a Leeds United XI defeat in a home soil pre-season friendly.

As Daniel Farke’s first team took on Paderborn in Germany on Saturday afternoon, a Leeds XI travelled to the north-east to face Hartlepool United in a pre-season friendly which also acted as a testimonial for Pools legend Nicky Featherstone.

Having been told that he is not part of Farke’s Premier League plans, experienced striker Bamford started for Leeds whose XI also included Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and perhaps most notably of all ex-Whites man Howson on the bench.

Ex-boss ‘in charge’ of both sides

Howson has recently departed Middlesbrough and has been heavily linked with a return to the club in a 21s coaching capacity.

The team sheet for Saturday’s friendly at Hartlepool, though, had ex-Whites manager and now Pools boss Simon Grayson in charge of both sides.

Summer Leeds Academy signings Jadyen Lienou and Louis Enaoaro-Marcus also started for Leeds but the mixed Whites team fell to a 3-0 defeat as Jack Hunter’s opener was followed by strikes from Danny Johnson and a late goal from a triallist.