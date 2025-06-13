Ex-Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has made a return to English football.

The League One promotion-winning boss has joined National League club Hartlepool United ahead of the 2025/26 season in which the north-east club will seek to make a return to the Football League.

Grayson has recently spent time in Asia coaching the likes of Bengaluru and Lalitpur City in India and Nepal, respectively.

Whilst abroad, Grayson won the Nepalese Super League with Lalitpur, going unbeaten during their eight-game season.

The 55-year-old was League One runner-up with Leeds during the 2009/10 season, spending just over three years in charge at Elland Road and winning 84 of his 169 matches.

Grayson has since managed Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland, Bradford City, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town before embarking on his coaching journey in Asia.

He returns to England with Hartlepool seeking a fifth career promotion as a manager.

What has Grayson said on his return?

“I'm really happy to join Hartlepool United FC," Grayson told the club's official website. "The club has gone through some tough times recently but by working hard together as a staff and fanbase we can bring back the good times which this football club deserves. Hartlepool is a club with real potential and I’m excited by the prospect of what we can achieve here. I can’t wait to get started.”

The club's chairman Raj Singh added: "Simon is someone who has been on our radar for a while and he’s been my preferred candidate in the past when we’ve looked for managers, but for one reason or the other it didn’t come off. He comes with vast experience including promotions in EFL. The Board unanimously decided to go for Simon and it’s great that we’ve been able to secure him for an initial 2 year period.

"We’re all looking forward to the working with him. That work starts immediately as we look to build a squad that pushes for promotion next season.”