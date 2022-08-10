Leeds United ‘hopeful’ of transfer after £17m ‘bid’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United still have three weeks remaining in the summer transfer window to further bolster their squad for the new Premier League season.

The Whites kicked off their 2022/23 campaign with a 2-1 win over Wolves at Elland Road last weekend and are preparing for their next match which is away to Southampton this weekend.

In the meantime, there is plenty of movement going on behind the scenes in the Premier League and here are a selection of the biggest transfer stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Leeds United given transfer boost over PSG striker

Leeds United have been given renewed hope they can seal the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo after PSG came to a decision over his future. (Yahoo!Sport)

The Whites are turning their attention to the 20-year old after missing out on Belgian attacker Charles De Ketelaere.

However, an opening bid reported to be in the region of £17 million is said to have been rejected but both clubs appear confident a deal can be done.

Manchester City dismiss Bernardo Silva reports

Manchester City have dismissed claims they have accepted a bid from Barcelona to sell Bernardo Silva as they battle to keep the popular midfielder. (Daily Mail)

Silva reportedly told City last year that he would be interested in pursuing a move to Spain, as he wants to live closer to his family in Portugal.

A fee of £46 million was quoted by reports from Barcelona yesterday that suggested the two clubs had come to an agreement on the fee.

Manchester United target Watford’s Sarr after missing out on Arnautovic

Manchester United are considering a move for Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr after missing out on former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovc. (90min)

The Senegalese international scored an incredible goal from his own half in Monday’s EFL Championship clash with West Brom and reportedly has interest from several Premier League clubs.

Sarr, 24, has been with Watford since 2019 when the Hornets paid a club record fee to bring him to Vicarage Road from French side Rennes.

Fulham move for £17 million centre back

Premier League newcomers Fulham are preparing an offer for Victor Nelsson as they look to beat La Liga giants Sevilla to the £17 million-rated Galatasaray centre-back. (HITC via Tuttomercatoweb)

The London side have reportedly turned their attentions to the Dane after Leicester City’s Jannik Vestergaard turned them down following a £12 million offer.

However, they will face competition from the Spanish side in their attempts to sign the 23 year old.

Villarreal set to accept £33m Arsenal bid for winger

Arsenal’s €40m (£33m) offer for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino is set to be accepted. (Metro)

The 19-year-old Spain international reportedly has an €80m (£67.5m) release clause in his contract but the Gunners have made an ambitious bid to sign him for half of that fee.